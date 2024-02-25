Advertisement

Sundeep Kishan, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, attended the press meeting with his co-stars Kavya Thapar and Varsha Bollamma, and director Vi Anand, among others. During the press meet, a memer asked a couple of inappropriate questions, leaving everyone especially Varsha Bolamma, uncomfortable.

Sundeep Kishan slams the memer for asking inappropriate questions

During the event, memer named Mahesh tried to crack a few jokes which didn't go down well with the team. However, keeping his calm, Sundeep Kishan answered all his questions wittly. He asked the actor, "In the film, you did something to the heroine right? I kept watching the movie to obtain the answer as to what you did, and how you did it. In the end, I find out. So, how did you feel working with the heroine?” Upon hearing this, Sundeep responded by saying that even as a joke, such questions are inappropriate and not worthy of answering on stage.

Not backing down, Mahesh asked another question, "You did it with both the heroines right? Who did you find better?” Upon hearing this, the actor first asked him his mother tongue and then replied to him politely saying that both actresses have their own style. Upon hearing this, Mahesh once again asked, “So you enjoyed with both the actors?" This time, Kishan lost his cool and aggressively said, "Mahesh, I’m genuinely telling you, this habit that you’re creating is wrong because there are women on stage. Even after repeatedly telling you not to ask such questions, you didn’t listen to me and that’s wrong. It’s not right, it is very wrong."

What do we know about Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

The fantasy drama is about a man, who goes in search of some urgently required answers to the world of Bhairavakona. However, seemingly gets stuck.