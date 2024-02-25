English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 21:22 IST

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona: Sundeep Kishan Schools A Memer Over Inappropriate Questions At Press Meet

During the press meet, a memer asked a couple of inappropriate questions, leaving everyone especially Varsha Bolamma, uncomfortable.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sundeep Kishan
A screengrab from the video | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sundeep Kishan, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, attended the press meeting with his co-stars Kavya Thapar and Varsha Bollamma, and director Vi Anand, among others. During the press meet, a memer asked a couple of inappropriate questions, leaving everyone especially Varsha Bolamma, uncomfortable.

Sundeep Kishan slams the memer for asking inappropriate questions

During the event, memer named Mahesh tried to crack a few jokes which didn't go down well with the team. However, keeping his calm, Sundeep Kishan answered all his questions wittly. He asked the actor, "In the film, you did something to the heroine right? I kept watching the movie to obtain the answer as to what you did, and how you did it. In the end, I find out. So, how did you feel working with the heroine?” Upon hearing this, Sundeep responded by saying that even as a joke, such questions are inappropriate and not worthy of answering on stage.

Advertisement

Not backing down, Mahesh asked another question, "You did it with both the heroines right? Who did you find better?” Upon hearing this, the actor first asked him his mother tongue and then replied to him politely saying that both actresses have their own style. Upon hearing this, Mahesh once again asked, “So you enjoyed with both the actors?" This time, Kishan lost his cool and aggressively said, "Mahesh, I’m genuinely telling you, this habit that you’re creating is wrong because there are women on stage. Even after repeatedly telling you not to ask such questions, you didn’t listen to me and that’s wrong. It’s not right, it is very wrong."

What do we know about Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

The fantasy drama is about a man, who goes in search of some urgently required answers to the world of Bhairavakona. However, seemingly gets stuck.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 21:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI off to a cautious start

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. India banking on home advantage for first win in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo