Varun Tej is gearing up for the release of his upcoming highly anticipated film Operation Valentine. The makers, on Sunday, held a pre-release event in Hyderabad and invited Chiranjeevi as a chief guest. During the event, the megastar heaped praise on his nephew Varun and said that he is trying different genres and has created his own opportunities in the film industry.

At the event, Chiranjeevi expressed his admiration for the team's efforts in crafting this aerial action film and lauded Varun Tej and director Shakti Pratap Singh for their effort in bringing Operation Valentine to life. He said, "I am happy Varun Tej isn't following me. He is trying different genres, and he has created his own opportunities. He showed lovely variations in his films. There have been many military-based films, but Operation Valentine is the first Telugu film in the aerial action genre. Last year, I watched Top Gun Maverick and got blown away by its visuals. I am extremely happy that these guys made such a film in Telugu," Chiranjeevi continued.

He also expressed his excitement about being invited to the event. The actor revealed that Varun requested him to attend the event, saying the film highlights the sacrifices made by our real-life heroes. On hearing this, he said year without even thinking for a minute. "They told me that the film is about the Pulwama terror attack. Operation Valentine is about the retaliation done by our Indian Air Force as a tribute to those soldiers," he added.

Chiranjeevi says Shakti Pratap will inspire Tollywood directors

The megastar also praised the director's commitment by saying that the filmmaker's short film on an aerial surgical strike surprised even Air Force officers. "Shakti Pratap Singh did immense research for Operation Valentine, and he met so many Indian Air Force officers to get authorized information. Movies like Operation Valentine should do well, and they evoke patriotism in our hearts. Youth should watch films like these. This movie was shot in 75 days and within a reasonable budget. I feel Shakti Pratap Singh will inspire Tollywood directors," he added.

Operation Valentine, co-starring Manushi Chhillar is set to release on March 1.