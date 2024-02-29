Advertisement

Actor Varun Tej is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Operation Valentine, directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. The movie which features Manushi Chhillar as the female lead is scheduled for theatrical release on March 1, 2024, in both Telugu and Hindi languages.

Where to watch Operation Valentine on OTT?

Confirming the digital streaming rights acquisition, Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights for a substantial sum as per 123Telugu.com. The Telugu version of Operation Valentine will debut on OTT platforms four weeks after its theatrical release, with the Hindi version following suit after eight weeks.

Additionally, Amazon Prime Video will exclusively feature the film in Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil languages.

What more do we know about Operation Valentine?

The star-studded cast of the movie includes Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma, and Mir Sarwar among others. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures, with co-producers Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment, the movie has music by Mickey J Mayer.

How did Varun Tej prepare for the movie in Hindi?

Amid anticipation of the film's release, Varun shared insights into his preparation for the role and learning Hindi. In an interview with Telugu123, he revealed undergoing two months of coaching to perfect his Hindi diction and acknowledged his prior knowledge but lack of confidence in conversing. He said, “I practised very well. First, we used to shoot in Hindi. When we were shooting in Telugu, I used to tell Hindi dialogues”.

Addressing perceptions of patriotic films as political propaganda, Varun talked about the importance of standing with the Indian Armed Forces, irrespective of political affiliations. He stressed unity in supporting national security and said, “We may have different opinions on that, but when it comes to our national security, we can’t have multiple opinions.”