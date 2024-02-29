English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 00:45 IST

Operation Valentine On OTT: Here's Where Varun Tej's Upcoming Action Thriller Will Stream Digitally

Varun Tej's upcoming action thriller has reportedly found a digital home much before its release and is set to stream on a popular digital giant.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Tej in Operation Valentine
Varun Tej in Operation Valentine | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Varun Tej is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Operation Valentine, directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. The movie which features Manushi Chhillar as the female lead is scheduled for theatrical release on March 1, 2024, in both Telugu and Hindi languages.

Where to watch Operation Valentine on OTT?

Confirming the digital streaming rights acquisition, Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights for a substantial sum as per 123Telugu.com. The Telugu version of Operation Valentine will debut on OTT platforms four weeks after its theatrical release, with the Hindi version following suit after eight weeks.

Additionally, Amazon Prime Video will exclusively feature the film in Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil languages.

Advertisement

 

 

What more do we know about Operation Valentine?

The star-studded cast of the movie includes Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma, and Mir Sarwar among others. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures, with co-producers Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment, the movie has music by Mickey J Mayer.

Advertisement

How did Varun Tej prepare for the movie in Hindi?

Amid anticipation of the film's release, Varun shared insights into his preparation for the role and learning Hindi. In an interview with Telugu123, he revealed undergoing two months of coaching to perfect his Hindi diction and acknowledged his prior knowledge but lack of confidence in conversing. He said, “I practised very well. First, we used to shoot in Hindi. When we were shooting in Telugu, I used to tell Hindi dialogues”.

Advertisement

 

 

Addressing perceptions of patriotic films as political propaganda, Varun talked about the importance of standing with the Indian Armed Forces, irrespective of political affiliations. He stressed unity in supporting national security and said, “We may have different opinions on that, but when it comes to our national security, we can’t have multiple opinions.”

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

4 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

8 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

8 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

9 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Himachal political thriller intensifies, Sukhu govt firefights rebellion

    The Debate11 minutes ago

  2. Pink To Aadukalam: Highest-Rated Films Of Taapsee Pannu On IMDb

    Galleries18 minutes ago

  3. Operation Valentine On OTT: Where To Watch Varun Tej's Action Thriller

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Shahid-Kriti, Rakul-Jackky At TBMAUJ Success Bash

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  5. Rakul-Jackky's Haldi Ceremony Was All About Love

    Web Stories25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo