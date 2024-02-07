English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

Pawan Kalyan To Turn Singer For His Next They Call Him OG? Music Director Thaman Drops A Major Hint

As per a recent unofficial update shared by music director S Thaman, Pawan Kalyan may be planning on lending his vocals for a song in They Call Him OG.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pawan Kalyan in OG teaser
Pawan Kalyan in OG teaser | Image:Youtube/DVV Entertainment
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan is currently in the midst of honouring his various responsibilities which oscillate between his professional work schedules and his political undertakings. On the film front, the actor has three projects lined up, one of which is They Call Him OG. An interesting detail about the Power Star's involvement in the film has now come to the forefront.

Advertisement

 

Pawan Kalyan to turn singer for They Call Him OG?


Music director S Thaman, who composed the background score and songs for the recently released Mahesh Babu film Guntur Kaaram, graced the sets of a popular singing reality television show's second season as its chief guest. While there, Thaman made an interesting revelation about his next project, They Call Him OG. The music director appeared almost sure how Pawan Kalyan would be lending his vocals to a keynote song in the film. 


If true, this would mean that Pawan Kalyan would be lending his vocals to a film song, after a gap of more than 5 years. The last time the actor lent his vocals was for the song Kodakaa Koteswar Rao from 2018 film Agnyathavaasi. Directed by Sujeeth, the film has been bankrolled by DVV Danayya from DVV Entertainment. They Call Him OG will notably star Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan. The film's shooting is currently halted and will resume once Pawan Kalyan fulfills his political commitments.

 

Pawan Kalyan have three back to back releases this year?

Most of Pawan Kalyan's filming commitments have been put on hold due to his political undertakings. However, the actor is soon set to resume filming for the three projects currently in the pipeline. These are They Call Him OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. With They Call Him OG eyeing a release by the end of this year, the other two projects which have been in the works for a while, are also eyeing releases this year.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Official release dates however, are yet to be announced for all three films. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Police collecting evidence against Hockey player Varun Kumar

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. WWE superstars who could return at WrestleMania 40

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  3. Akhilesh Responds to Speculations on RLD's Alleged NDA Alliance Talks

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Army Jawan Beaten, Stripped, Turban Tossed at Chandigarh Police Station?

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement