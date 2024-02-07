Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan is currently in the midst of honouring his various responsibilities which oscillate between his professional work schedules and his political undertakings. On the film front, the actor has three projects lined up, one of which is They Call Him OG. An interesting detail about the Power Star's involvement in the film has now come to the forefront.

Pawan Kalyan to turn singer for They Call Him OG?



Music director S Thaman, who composed the background score and songs for the recently released Mahesh Babu film Guntur Kaaram, graced the sets of a popular singing reality television show's second season as its chief guest. While there, Thaman made an interesting revelation about his next project, They Call Him OG. The music director appeared almost sure how Pawan Kalyan would be lending his vocals to a keynote song in the film.



If true, this would mean that Pawan Kalyan would be lending his vocals to a film song, after a gap of more than 5 years. The last time the actor lent his vocals was for the song Kodakaa Koteswar Rao from 2018 film Agnyathavaasi. Directed by Sujeeth, the film has been bankrolled by DVV Danayya from DVV Entertainment. They Call Him OG will notably star Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan. The film's shooting is currently halted and will resume once Pawan Kalyan fulfills his political commitments.

Pawan Kalyan have three back to back releases this year?

Most of Pawan Kalyan's filming commitments have been put on hold due to his political undertakings. However, the actor is soon set to resume filming for the three projects currently in the pipeline. These are They Call Him OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. With They Call Him OG eyeing a release by the end of this year, the other two projects which have been in the works for a while, are also eyeing releases this year.

Official release dates however, are yet to be announced for all three films.

