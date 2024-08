Published 13:53 IST, August 17th 2024

Prabhas' Fauji Goes On The Floors With Puja Ceremony, Prashanth Neel Attends | Photos

Lately, rumours were rife that after Kalki 2898 AD, Mrunal Thakur will reunite with Prabhas in Fauji. However, she rubbished the rumours.