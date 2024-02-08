Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 21:06 IST

Prabhas, Prashanth Neel visit Sri Kateel Durgaparameshari Temple Ahead of Salaar success bash

With Salaar’s success, Hombale films have cemented them as one of the strongest banners of Indian cinema. They earlier produced KGF 1, KGF 2 and Kantara.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabhas temple visit image
Prabhas temple visit image | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prabhas, whose recent release Salaar performed exceedingly well at the box office, recently visited Sri Kateel Durgaaparameshwari Temple, which is situated near Mangalore. The actor was accompanied by his Salaar team members director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur. Reportedly, the trio had paid the said visit post the success of Salaar, as a gesture of gratitude.

Prabhas at the temple | Image: Instagram/Prabhas fanpage

Salaar team to also have a success bash tonight?

The team offered prayers at the temple and sought blessings from the Lord, following the blockbuster response to the film. The team is reportingly also going to host a grand success bash later today in Bangalore, where the entire cast and crew would assemble to celebrate the box office accomplishments of their film. The film has now crossed 700 crore mark at worldwide box office.

The primary team of Salaar had also come together for a celebration bash on January 8, where Prabhas could be seen cutting cake in the shared photos as well.

Hombale films had earlier produced Kantara, KGF franchise

With Salaar’s success, Hombale films have further cemented them as one of the strongest production banners of Indian cinema at present. Besides Salaar, Hombale films have been the production banner responsible for films like KGF 1, KGF 2 and Kantara.

Kantara poster | Image: IMDb

Besides Prabhas, Salaar features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a parallel lead role. Additionally, the film’s ensemble cast comprises of notable actors like Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand and Sundeep Kishen among others.  Even though film-goers have showered a lot of love upon Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, the makers have yet not announced any tentative release plan for the sequel part yet.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 21:06 IST

