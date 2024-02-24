Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

Prabhas Preps For Kalki 2898 AD Dance Sequence, Makers Quash Release Postponement Rumours

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be India's first big dystopian action movie starring Prabhas.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki 2898 AD | Image:x
Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be India's first big dystopian action movie starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, among others. Of late, there were rumours that Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD will not hit the theatres on May 9. However, the makers dismissed these rumours and shared a clip that piqued the interest of the moviegoers.

Kalki 2898 AD to release on the scheduled day

A few days ago, media reported that the makers of Kalki 2898 AD might postpone the release date of the film owing to VFX work. As per the reports, Nag Ashwin wanted to add a finishing touch to the Prabhas starrer and urged to team for some time before releasing the movie in theatres. However, the makers dismissed these rumours by sharing an exciting clip from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD.

In the clip, the team of Kalki 2898 AD teased fans with a small dance warm-up of Prabhas from the sets without revealing the face of the actor. In the video, the actor can be seen tapping his shoes to the music playing in the backdrop. The background music suggested that Prabhas is practicing dance steps to a folk song. This video piqued the interest of the viewers and went viral on social media.

Leaked pics from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD

Fans are eager to watch Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD in theaters this May. However, several photos from Kalki's sets have gone viral online. The leaked photos show the film's cast and crew filming a Kalki sequence. Meanwhile, other leaked photos showed extras assembling on the sets of the Prabhas film.

Leaked photos from Kalki 2898 AD set | Image: X
Leaked photos from Kalki 2898 AD set | Image: X

 

The leaked photos from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD have raised concerns among netizens. Many social media users have expressed disappointment with the security breach and called for preventive measures. A similar incident occurred last year, when the makers of Kalki 2898 AD were forced to sue the VFX company over the controversy surrounding leaked photos.
 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

