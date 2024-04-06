×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 13:16 IST

Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898 AD To Release In May On This Date? Here's What We Know

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD was scheduled to release on May 9. However, latest reports suggest the film might be postponed once again.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki
Kalki | Image:IMDb
Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and AMitabh Bachchan, is one of the most-anticipating film of the year. The Nag Ashwin directorial is all set to hit the theatres this year. Earlier, the makers had unveiled the film's release date -- May 9. However, now the reports suggest that the sci-fi film will see further delay due to the upcoming elections.

When will Kalki 2898 AD release?

With the upcoming General Elections taking place in Andhra Pradesh on May 12, it is speculated that the release of Kalki 2898 AD will be postponed.

According to a report in Gulte, the film will now release on May 30, 21 days after the initial release date. The makers are reportedly in talks with trade experts and distributors regarding the same, who too think that May 30 will be an ideal date to release the massive-budget film.

What do we know about Kalki 2898 AD?

The film also starring Kamal Haasan in an important role has been wrapped up. The post-production of the film is currently underway. Just recently, the team was in the Italy for the film's shoot. Photos of which, actress Disha Patani shared on her official Instagram handle. The photos are now going viral on social media. The film is being made on a massive budget.

An official confirmation from the makers on the film's delay in release and new date is awaited.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 13:16 IST

