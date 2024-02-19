Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Prabhas Starrer Salaar 2 Put On Hold Despite 1st Instalment's Box Office Success?

Salaar starring Prabhas ran successfully in theatres and emerged as a box office hit. However, fans have been anticipating to watch the sequel to the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Salaar success bash
Salaar success bash | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Salaar starring Prabhas ran successfully in theatres and emerged as a box office hit. The film later released on OTT and began to trend online. As Salaar performed well in theatres, people began to assume that the makers would immediately start working on the sequel to Salaar.

A still from Salaar | Image: X

 

Is Prabhas starrer Salaar 2 in the works?

Prabhas starrer Salaar will have a sequel. However, Gulte reported that director Prasanth Neel is in no mood to start working on Salaar Part 2 anytime soon. The reason behind this decision is not known, but it has been reported that Prasanth might take more time before starting the production of Salaar 2. Meanwhile, Prabhas is also occupied with his other projects. Meanwhile, fans are excited for the sequel of Salaar.

Salaar poster | Image: X

 

Prashanth Neel, on the contrary hand, has several projects in his pipeline. One of them is a prestigious action drama with Jr NTR in the lead role. After Jr NTR finishes the work on Devara, he may be available for Prasanth Neel to continue on this untitled project.

A still from Salaar | Image: X

 

Aside from the Salaar sequel and a film with Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel has confirmed the third chapter of KGF. KGF: Chapter 3, starring Yash in the lead role, is also set to be released. However, Yash might finish Toxic first.

Prabhas reveals when he will start working on Salaar 2

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. Speaking about Salaar 2, Prabhas said in an interview, "The story is already ready, and we are going to start very soon, aiming to deliver the film as soon as possible for the audiences. I am aware that many of my fans are eagerly waiting for its release. We will soon unveil the details of Salaar Part 2."
 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

