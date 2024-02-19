Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran Turns Emotional As He Recalls The Day His Dad Died

During the event, a visibly moved Prithviraj Sukumaran described his mother Mallika as the "strongest woman I have ever seen".

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran's new look from Vilayath Buddha
Prithviraj Sukumaran's new look from Vilayath Buddha | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mallika Sukumaran, a veteran Malayalam actor, has been in the film industry for five decades. On Sunday, an event called Mallika Vasantham @ 50 was held at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram to commemorate her 50th year in cinema. Among those in attendance were her sons, actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran, as well as her daughter-in-law, actress Poornima Indrajith.

Prithviraj Sukumaran gets emotional while talking about his mother

During the event, a visibly moved Prithviraj Sukumaran described his mother Mallika as the "strongest woman I have ever seen".

"To survive in cinema for 50 years is nothing short of a wonder. Though she took a break in between for almost 25 years and confined herself to the role of a housewife, she managed to provide her career a seamless restart once she returned to the industry. It’s an absolute tribute to the artiste that she is," said an emotional Prithviraj.

Advertisement

He also boasted that he might be the only person in the world to have had the opportunity to act alongside his mother while also producing and directing the films in which she appeared.

Advertisement

"I am very proud that I received such opportunities. Every time I act with her or direct her, I come to the realisation that she’s the most talented actor and artiste in our family. She has a lot more to offer to cinema," Prithviraj added.

Prithviraj Sukumaran recalls his father's death

Prithviraj Sukumaran also recalled the time his father, actor Sukumaran, died. Prithviraj said, "We were going to Thiruvananthapuram from Ernakulam with our father’s mortal remains. My mother was alone in another vehicle, while my brother and I were with dad in an ambulance. At that moment, I had only one question on my mind: ‘What will my mother do now?’ The answer to that question is right in front of you in the form of my brother and me,” he added with a lump in his throat."

Mallika Sukumaran made her film debut in 1974 with KS Sethumadhavan's Kanyakumari, which starred Kamal Haasan and Rita Bhaduri. She received the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actress for her role in legendary director KG George's Swapnadanam (1974).

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

15 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

19 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

22 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

24 minutes ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

31 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

2 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

6 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gulf markets dip amid rate cut uncertainty

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Dollar maintains stability following robust US data

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Hiring intent for freshers improves 6%, dip in IT and media: Teamlease

    Business News9 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | Farmers Reject Govt Proposals, Adamant on Legal Guarantee to MSP

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Gurugram Cops Impose Rs 10,000 Fine for Blocking Ambulances, Fire Trucks

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo