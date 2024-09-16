Published 18:27 IST, September 16th 2024
Raghava Lawrence's RL25 A Remake Of Lakshya, Raghav Juyal's Kill? Rumours Abuzz
Recently, rumours have surfaced suggesting that Raghava Lawrence's RL25 might be a Telugu remake of the recent Bollywood superhit Kill, starring Raghav Juyal.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Raghava's RL25 A Remake Of Lakshya, Raghav Juyal's Kill? Rumours Abuzz | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:27 IST, September 16th 2024