sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Tirupati Laddu Row | Kupwara Encounter | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |

Published 10:44 IST, October 5th 2024

Rajendra Prasad's Daughter Gayatri Dies At 38 From Heart Attack, 'Hasya Kireeti' Distraught In Video

A video from Rajendra Prasad's residence has surfaced on social media showing the veteran Telugu star grief-stricken after her daughter Gayatri's death.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayatri with him at an event
Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayatri with him at an event | Image: Suresh Gopi/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:22 IST, October 5th 2024