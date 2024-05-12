Advertisement

Ram Charan recently returned to from the National Capital after the felicitation ceremony of his father Chiranjeevi at the Padma Vibhushan ceremony. A day later the actor stepped out to visit the Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy Temple on May 11. Fans of the actor thronged to his car to click photos and videos with him.

Ram Charan fans throng inside the temple to catch a glimpse of the actor

On May 11, Ram Charan was headed to headed to Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh. On his way, the actor’s car was mobbed by his fans who waited to catch a glimpse of the RRR actor. The South star was headed towards Pithampuram in his car.

Uncontrollable Situation at Pithapuram... Fans Invaded inside Temple 🙏🏻🙏🏻#YuvasenaniForJanasenani @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/NcDH5q32Tx — Trends RamCharan ™ (@TweetRamCharan)

Photos and videos from the location show fans of the actor thronging inside the Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy Temple. Some posts doing rounds on social media also suggest that the situation went out of control when fans of Ram Charan rushed inside the temple jumping queues and police barricading. Meanwhile, the actor maintained his calm and greeted fans on the way.

Ram Charan accompanies father Chiranjeevi for the Padma Vibhushan ceremony

On May 9, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela accompanied Chiranjeevi for the Padma Vibhushan ceremony. The megastar was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan Award- the second-highest civilian honour in India. Shortly after Chiranjeevi’s facilitation ceremony, the family joined Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah for a dinner.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah hosts dinner for Padma awardees at his residence after the conclusion of the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan earlier today; actor Ram Charan also present. pic.twitter.com/Ti72kBPMQJ — ANI (@ANI)

The moment the father-son duo met with Amit Shah, was also captured in a photograph. A separate video, shared by news agency ANI, shows the Padma awardees indulging in banter, as they take to the dinner hosted at the Minister's residence. Upasana, Ram Charan and Sushmita can also be seen talking to each other as they enjoy the arrangements.