Updated February 14th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Valentine's Day Plan Amid Dating Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna has been busy juggling between Hindi and Telugu films. However, she took to her social media handle X to talk about her Valentine's Day plans.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy with the shoot of Pushpa 2 after the massive success of Animal. However, amid her busy schedule, the actress took some time off to talk about her Valentine's Day plans. Rashmika took to her social media handle and opened up about her work and plans for Valentine's Day.

Rashmika Mandanna shares her plans for Valentine's Day

Rashmika Mandanna has been busy juggling between Hindi and Telugu films. However, she took to her social media handle X to talk about her Valentine's Day plans amid dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. She wrote, "Just checking in with you guyssss. Sorry for being MIA.. 🙈 Work has been super duper hectic and I've just been a litttttlllleeee unwell. But dropping in to quickly check on you guys.. Cz I miss you all so much.. 🥺❤️It's been a while since we last spoke na? Tell me what all have you been upto? I wanna know EVERYTHING.. and tell me your Valentine’s Day plans 😋 (Yes I will read through the comments 🤓) and all the mean ones keep away please.. 🐒🤣 this is only for my loves 🥰😎."

 

Responding to this, a fan of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda commented and asked about her Valentine's Day plans. He wrote, "Hey there! 🌟 Sending you lots of positive vibes! Totally understand the busy times – take care of yourself first. As for me, just the usual hustle. Valentine's Day plans? Probably a cozy night in with some good food and movies. How about you?"

 

Rashmika swiftly responded to the above comment and wrote, "Hmm.. haven’t yet thought about tomorrows plans .. but I think pretty much the same thing as you.. 😁😁." Soon after she made the comments, fans began to ask her about her plans with Vijay Deverakonda. A fan even speculated that Rashmika will be going on a date with Vijay Deverakonda amid their dating rumours.

 

Rashmika gives an update on Pushpa 2

One of Rashmika Mandanna's fans also asked her to give an update on Pushpa 2 The Rule. Responding to the comment, she wrote, "Update is that shoot is going super well and fast.. so I look forward to all your reactions after watching the movie on 15th august 😋❤️." 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

