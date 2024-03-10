Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are rumoured to be dating for more than a year now. While the actors have never confirmed or denied the relationship, their social media banter and public spottings have fueled the rumours of their alleged link up. In recent developments, the duo dropped another hint on their respective Instagram handles.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda sport the same hat?

Rashmika and Vijay appear to have gotten rather good at giving away little details in their social media posts. Their recent coordination of caps has fans giddy with anticipation. A few weeks back, Vijay used Instagram to promote his Rowdy Wear Business by wearing a pink cap with the phrase "Runnin. New York. #RWDY."

The curiosity was heightened when Rashmika posted a photo of herself sporting the identical pink cap. Her caption read, “Happy women’s day to all my lovely ladies.. Being a woman is a blessing.. remember that!”

Rashmika has this to say about her dating rumours with Vijay

When asked to comment on the raucous rumours surrounding her alleged romantic involvement with Vijay, all Rashmika offered was a monosyllabic response, calling the conjecture "cute". For the unversed, early February saw rumours of the duo's reported engagement taking the internet by storm - these were, however, soon clarified to be untrue by the actor himself.

In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay said, “I'm not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year...” Vijay and Rashmika's relationship rumours began in 2018 when they worked together in the film Geetha Govindam. However, they never commented on their relationship and maintained secrecy.