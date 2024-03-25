Advertisement

In a ground-breaking collaboration, renowned director Sukumar and global sensation Ram Charan are set to team up for an epic cinematic venture. Following the monumental success of SS Rajamouli's film ‘RRR’, Ram Charan's alliance with Sukumar marks another milestone in the actor's illustrious career.

Ram Charan’s next project

While Ram Charan became a global icon after the blockbuster success of ‘R’, Sukumar became a household name as his ‘Pushpa’ franchise took the nation by storm. Scheduled to commence production later this year, the untitled film aims for a grand release in the last quarter of 2025.

The combination of Ram Charan, Sukumar, Mythri Movie Makers and DSP come together for the 2nd time after the blockbuster hit "Rangasthalam". The movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. With these heavyweights coming together, fans can expect a Pan-India cinematic experience like never before.

Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor in RC16

Additionally, Ram Charan will be a part of RC 16 with Janhvi Kapoor. A sports-based rural film went on the floors on earlier this week after a special puja ceremony graced by Chiranjeevi. The actress took to her Instagram and shared an array of pictures from the sets.

The pictures feature Ram Charan, his father and Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, and Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A.R. Rahman, along with the other crew members.

RC16 marks Janhvi's second film in the Telugu film industry after her debut movie Devara: Part 1, which also featured Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Ram Charan's fellow RRR star, NTR Jr.