Sai Pallavi Grooves On Dance Floor At Her Sister’s Engagement Function, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

Sai Pallavi’s sister and actress Pooja Kannan got engaged to her boyfriend Vineeth on Sunday, January 21. The event was attended by the couple’s close friends and family. A video from the post-engagement celebrations surfaced online earlier today, which featured Sai Pallavi shaking a leg on the dance floor.

Sai Pallavi dances in a viral video

The viral video that was shared on social media by an X account garnered positive responses from Sai Pallavi’s fans. In the clip, the actress can be seen dressed up in a saree as she grooved to the beats with her family members. The group was seen coordinating their dance steps as they moved in a circle on the dance floor.

Pooja made her relationship Insta official earlier this month on 17 January. She shared a montage video with Vineeth on social media with a caption that read, “This cute lil button has taught me what it is to love selflessly, being patient and consistent in love, and to exist gracefully! This is Vineeth and he is my ray of sunshine. I love you my partner in crime and now, my partner !!”

What’s next for Sai Pallavi?

On the work front, Sai Pallavi is set to share the screen with Naga Chaitanya once again in Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie, described as a patriotic actioner, explores the character of Thandel Raju, a fisherman facing unexpected challenges in Pakistani waters. The film, produced by Allu Aravind and Bunny Vasu, recently released an intriguing teaser, providing a glimpse into the intense world of Thandel.

Sai Pallavi at Thandel muhurat | Image: X

Additionally, She is all set to star in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological drama Ramayana. As per the latest reports, the actress is scheduled to commence shooting for the epic tale in March 2024, with additional schedules planned for April and May.