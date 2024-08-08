Published 16:30 IST, August 8th 2024
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Posts About Heartbreak, But Is It About Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya's Engagement?
Samantha Reacts To Naga Chaitanya's Engagement: Minutes after 1st photos of the new couple surfaced, the Ooh Antava fame took to her Instagram to share a post.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:17 IST, August 8th 2024