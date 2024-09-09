sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:08 IST, September 9th 2024

Samantha's Sassy Response To Trolls Bodyshaming Her Amid Myositis Battle: Can Kick Your...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been battling with a health condition myositis since 2022, owing to which she keeps undergoing several therapies.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
A file photo of Samantha Ruth Prabhu. | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
