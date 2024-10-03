sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Toilet seat tax | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |

Published 23:20 IST, October 3rd 2024

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Seeks Blessings At Linga Bhairavi Temple Amid Row Over Konda Surekha's Remark

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared the photos celebrating the first day of Shardiya Navaratri at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Linga Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Linga Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore. | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:20 IST, October 3rd 2024