Updated March 10th, 2024 at 19:40 IST

New Dad Sharwanand All Set To Play The Role Of Father In The Films Maname, Sharwa36

Sharwanand is seemingly shutting down the claims that actors no longer play age-appropriate roles in showbiz with his upcoming lineup of movies.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sharwanand
Sharwanand | Image:Instagram/Sharwanand fanpage
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In an era where audiences are increasingly critical of age disparities in on-screen romances, actor Sharwanand has emerged as a beacon of change, opting for roles that align more closely with his real age. With a string of projects on the horizon, the actor seems determined to break away from conventional stereotypes.

What’s interesting about Sharwanand’s work front?

In his upcoming film, Maname, previously titled Baby on Board, Sharwanand takes on the role of a father to a young child, a departure from his previous ventures where he often portrayed characters younger than his actual age. Directed by Abhilash of Loser web series fame, Sharwa36 sees the 40-year-old actor stepping into the shoes of a father figure once again, balancing the narrative between his present-day persona as a devoted father and his past as a daring dirt bike racer.

 

 

Reports suggest that this trend will continue in Sharwanand's collaboration with Ram Abbaraju, renowned for Samajavaragamana, where he is slated to play a fatherly role.

Sharwanand recently embraced fatherhood

Sharwanand celebrated a personal triumph as well recently. Marking his birthday on March 6, the actor shared heartwarming news on social media, revealing the arrival of his newborn daughter with wife Rakshitha Reddy. Through a series of touching photographs, Sharwanand introduced their daughter, Leela Devi Myneni, to the world.

The actor captioned the post, “Thank you everyone for the love and wishes. Saved the best news for last. Entering the new year with my biggest blessing by my side.”

 

 

What’s the aim of Sharwanand as an actor?

In a recent interview, the actor shared, “I know the press and audience love me as an actor and have always backed me. If you see my career graph, no other actor has such memorable films as I have. All these films showcased me in a new avatar. I want to be on the top of the game but am doing it with good cinema. Doing memorable films is my way of success.”

Published March 10th, 2024 at 19:40 IST

