Updated March 5th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Shraddha Kapoor To Replace Janhvi Kapoor in Jr NTR Starrer Devara 2? Here’s What We Know

Devara will release in two parts and the sequel will reportedly feature Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead replacing Janhvi Kapoor.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor | Image:Instagram
Devara, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The movie is directed by Koratala Siva and will feature Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. The film will release in two parts and the sequel will reportedly feature Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead replacing Janhvi.  

Shraddha Kapoor to star opposite Jr NTR?

As per OTTPlay, Shraddha Kapoor is being courted by the makers to play the lead female role in Devara 2. The actress made her South debut with Prabhas starrer Saaho in 2019. Since Shraddha doesn't currently have many films in her resume, if she is chosen for this project, it will be a nice comeback for her. 

 

 

Jr NTR is reportedly going to play both a father and a son in the movie. According to rumors, NTR, the father, will be the subject of Devera Part 2 and his life story will be shown in flashbacks. 

What more do we know about Devara?

In the past, Koratala Siva's first film, Mirchi, starring Prabhas, had the same father-son dynamic and was a huge success. Koratala appears to have returned to the solid theme and prepared a script for Devara. The film also explores the forgotten coastal lands that are used for smuggling.

Devara's theme is broad, addressing a variety of topics in its two-part release. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will be presenting the Jr NTR starrer. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu. Devara's BGM song titled ‘All Hail The Tiger’ was recently unveiled along with a teaser video of the film.

 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

