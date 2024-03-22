Advertisement

SS Rajamouli recently met anime creators Rui Kuroki-san and Kazuto Nakazawa-san in Japan after the screening of his film RRR. The filmmaker took to his social media handle to share a photo from his meet with the iconic duo. He also mentioned that he has been curious about the process of making anime. However, netizens speculate that Rajamouli met with the anime creators for a special purpose. Let's find out.

Why did Rajamouli meet the anime creators?

During a fan meet after RRR screening in Japan, SS Rajamouli had mentioned that he wants to narrate the backstory of his films via manga comics. Soon after, he shared a photo with anime creators Rui Kuroki-san and Kazuto Nakazawa-san, leading to several speculations. Netizens claimed that Rajamouli met with the anime creators to discuss some things about the Baahubali manga adaptation.

Considering the tweet he made, it seems Rajamouli sir’s main purpose of his visit here might have been to discuss the Baahubali manga adaptation that he mentioned in the greeting event!



So kind of him to add the greeting events into his busy schedule 🙏🥹 pic.twitter.com/KCOETuwkQz — Hi Mie 🦚🌊 (@rrr_mie) March 22, 2024

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli was elated to meet the anime duo and wrote, "I was always curious about the process and making of fantastic Japanese anime. Thank you Rui Kuroki-san and Kazuto Nakazawa-san, for the wonderful time. Thoroughly enjoyed our creative discussions. Looking forward…"

Rajamouli with the anime creators | Image: X

Is RRR manga adaptation in the works?

Not just Baahubali, but Rajamouli had also mentioned in the fan meet that he would love to have a manga comic of RRR. However, the filmmaker hasn't confirmed his collaboration with any of the anime creators yet. Rui Kuroki has worked on anime including Psycho-Pass 3 and Kuroko's Basketball. He currently leads CUE, an animation production company founded by Japanese internet service provider and game developer DMM.

Meanwhile, Kazuto Nakazawa is a veteran of the anime industry, having designed characters for Samurai Champloo and Terror in Resonance. He also directed anime for Production I.G., including B: The Beginning and Fena: Pirate Princess.