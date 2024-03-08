×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

SS Rajamouli Reviews Premalu's Telugu Version, Reveals His Favourite Character In A Long Note

Premalu's Telugu version was released in theatres on March 8. Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to his social media handle to review the film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Premalu
Premalu | Image:Premalu
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, famously known for his films like Baahubali, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Eega, Magadheera and RRR,  recently reviewed the Telugu version of the Malayalam film Premalu which hit theatres on March 8. Rajamouli took to his official X handle to talk in detail about the film. He also revealed his favourite character from the film.

Rajamouli reviews Premalu

On March 8, Rajamouli took to his X handle and wrote, "So glad Karthikeya did #Premalu in Telugu. It was a laugh riot throughout. The writer did a fab job in getting the meme/youth language perfectly right. I liked the girl, Reenu in the trailer itself."

He added, "In the film even the boy Sachin is lovable. But my fav is Aadi..JK..Just Kidding."

What do we know about Premalu?

Premalu, originally made in the Malayalam language is a romantic comedy co-written and directed by Girish AD. The film starring Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles released in theatres on February 9. As it opened to exceptionally well reviews. The film reportedly made on a budget of ₹3 crores has earned a total of ₹100 crores worldwide.

On popular demand, the film was officially released in the Telugu language on March 8. Premalu has become the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The film is produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran.

Premalu also stars Mathew Thomas, Shyam Mohan, and Sangeeth Prathap among others. It needs to be seen if the makers will release the film in other Indian languages. 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

PM Modi in Arunachal

2 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh Transfers Pending Paddy Bonus of Rs 3,716 Crore to Over 12 Lakh Farmers

MSP guarantee

7 minutes ago
BJP has ties with Mahadev betting app promoters: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

कांग्रेस की पहली लिस्ट

7 minutes ago
Amit Shah in MP

Elections 2024 LIVE

7 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi

Congress LIST For LS 2024

9 minutes ago
DC vs UPW

WPL 2024 live blog

10 minutes ago
Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi's Old Wish

11 minutes ago
PM Modi

India News LIVE

11 minutes ago
Pablo Picasso

Pablo Picasso Painting

15 minutes ago
Radhamani Amma has licenses for driving in 11 categories.

Radhamani Amma

18 minutes ago
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Natalie-Benjamin Divorce

20 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu nominates Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha

Sudha Murthy Nominated to

22 minutes ago
Government announces unchanged interest rates for small savings schemes

Unchanged interest rates

25 minutes ago
Congress releases first list of candidates

Congress candidate list

27 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

28 minutes ago
India's Defence Ministry seals contracts with HAL, L&T, and BrahMos Aerospace for a range of critical acquisitions totaling Rs 39,125.39 crore.

Defence Investment

32 minutes ago
PFL

Bizarre stoppage

35 minutes ago
Microsoft

Russian hackers Microsoft

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Omar Abdullah Invites Gandhi Family To Contest From Anantnag

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. 'He already has 35 balls': Kuldeep Yadav on viral exchange with Ashwin

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Karnataka Shocker: Man Assaults Schoolgirl for Blocking His Way, Held

    India News10 hours ago

  4. PM's Light-Hearted Maldives Mention Draws Laughter at Republic Summit

    India News20 hours ago

  5. IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Highlights: India 135/1 at stumps, trail by 83

    Sports a day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo