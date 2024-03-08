Advertisement

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, famously known for his films like Baahubali, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Eega, Magadheera and RRR, recently reviewed the Telugu version of the Malayalam film Premalu which hit theatres on March 8. Rajamouli took to his official X handle to talk in detail about the film. He also revealed his favourite character from the film.

Rajamouli reviews Premalu

On March 8, Rajamouli took to his X handle and wrote, "So glad Karthikeya did #Premalu in Telugu. It was a laugh riot throughout. The writer did a fab job in getting the meme/youth language perfectly right. I liked the girl, Reenu in the trailer itself."

He added, "In the film even the boy Sachin is lovable. But my fav is Aadi..JK..Just Kidding."

What do we know about Premalu?

Premalu, originally made in the Malayalam language is a romantic comedy co-written and directed by Girish AD. The film starring Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles released in theatres on February 9. As it opened to exceptionally well reviews. The film reportedly made on a budget of ₹3 crores has earned a total of ₹100 crores worldwide.

On popular demand, the film was officially released in the Telugu language on March 8. Premalu has become the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The film is produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran.

Premalu also stars Mathew Thomas, Shyam Mohan, and Sangeeth Prathap among others. It needs to be seen if the makers will release the film in other Indian languages.