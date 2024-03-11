Surya Kiran, Director Of Satyam, Dies Due To Jaundice At 51

Advertisement

In a tragic turn of events, Surya Kiran, a prominent director in the Telugu film industry, breathed his last on March 11 at his residence in Chennai. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves through the South Indian entertainment world. The talented filmmaker who was known for his works like Satyam and Dhana 51 featuring Sumanth Akkineni, reportedly succumbed to severe jaundice.

A look back at Surya Kiran’s journey in showbiz

Surya started his career as a child actor, appearing in numerous Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. With over 200 films to his credit as a child artist, he carved a niche for himself under the name Master Suresh. Transitioning to direction, he made his mark with the 2003 hit Satyam, starring Sumanth Akkineni and Genelia, followed by Dhana 51 in 2005.

Despite initial success, personal challenges, including his divorce from actress Kalyani (Kaveri), led to a hiatus in his career. He faced financial difficulties, losing his assets and fortune, which impacted both his personal and professional life. However, he made a comeback with television appearances and even participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.

Surya Kiran wished to revive his career

In a recent interview as per Filmibeat, Surya Kiran expressed his intention to revive his film career and was actively working on projects. His last directorial venture, Arasi, featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, is set to hit the screens soon. Tragically, the director's aspirations were cut short by his deteriorating health.

Condolences have poured in from across the film industry for the untimely demise of Surya Kiran. For the unversed, his sister Sujitha is a known name in the industry and is known for her roles in popular serials like Vadinamma and Papam Pasivadu. As the industry mourns his loss, his legacy lives on through his memorable works and the impact he has left on the hearts of many.