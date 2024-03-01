English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 19:13 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia Comes Onboard For Supernatural Thriller Odela 2, Shoot Begins In Kashi | Photos

Filming of Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Odela 2 officially started in the serene and historic locales of Kashi. The shooting commenced with a Muhurat ritual.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Tamannaah Bhatia in Odela 2
Tamannaah Bhatia in Odela 2 | Image:X
After the box office failure of her last release Bhola Shankar in 2023, Tamannaah Bhatia has now come onboard for Ashok Teja’s Odela 2. The title and first look of the movie were unveiled on Friday, March 1. The criminal thriller is the sequel to the 2022 film Odela Railway Station, which debuted on digital platforms. 

Odela 2’s shoot begins in Kashi

Filming of Odela 2 officially started in the serene and historic locales of Kashi. The shooting commenced with a customary Muhurat ritual. Seeking Mahadev's blessings, the film's crew, led by Tamannaah Bhatia, embarked on an exciting cinematic journey.

 

 

The Ganga ghats will serve as a backdrop for a significant chunk of the film's tale, adding authenticity and grandeur to the cinematic experience. Clad in formal attire, the group exudes enthusiasm and determination as they prepare to bring this tale to the big screen.

What do we know about Odela 2? 

D Madhu is producing Odela 2, which is written by Sampath Nandi and directed by Ashok Teja, through Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks. Vasishta N. Simha and Hebah Patel are among the other cast members of the movie. 

 

Tamannaah has been friends with Sampath Nandi for a long time and has acted in three of his films: Seetimaarr, Bengal Tiger, and Rachcha. Famed for his exceptional work in movies such as Kantara, B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed music for Odela 2.

The story of Odela 2 is reportedly based in a fictional town with a rich cultural heritage and customs, and how its true savior, Odela Mallanna Swamy, always defends his village from evil powers. The movie is expected to feature a role that Tammannaah has never played before. 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 19:13 IST

