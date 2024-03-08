×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia Shares First Look As Shiva Shakthi From Odela 2 On Maha Shivaratri

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday, Tamannaah, who is shooting for Odela 2 in Varanasi, shared the first look from the film on social media.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Odela 2 poster
Odela 2 poster | Image:Tamannaah Bhatia/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia said she is glad to share her first look from her upcoming film ‘Odela 2’.

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday, Tamannaah, who is shooting for ‘Odela 2’ in Varanasi, shared the first look from the film on X (formerly called Twitter).

In the image, the actress is seen in maroon and orange clothes walking with a damru in one hand and a stick on the other. What catches the eye is the Shiva “tilak” on her forehead.

The poster has “first time ever Tamannaah Bhatia as Shiva Shakthi”, hinting that she might play a devotee of Lord Shiva.

“#FirstlookOdela2 I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri @IamSampathNandi @ashokalle2020 @ImSimhaa @AJANEESHB @soundar16 @neeta_lulla @SampathNandi_TW @creations_madhu,” the caption read.

‘Odela 2’ is the sequel to the 2022 digital release 'Odela Railway Station', which was based on the real incidents that happened in Odela, India.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

