Advertisement

Pavitra Jayaram, who essayed the role of Thilottama in the hit Telugu television series Trinayani died in a road accident. The accident took place on Sunday, IANS reported. She died on the spot in a horrific car crash near Mahabubnagar in Andhra Pradesh.

What happened to Pavitra Jayaram?

Pavitra's car lost control and hit the divider. Later, the bus coming from Hyderabad to Vanaparthi collided with the right side of the car. Pavitra was seriously injured in the accident and died on the spot, IANS reported. The accident occurred while returning to Hanakere in Mandya district of Karnataka. As per media reports, Pavithra’s cousin Apeksha, driver Srikanth and actor Chandrakanth were seriously injured in the incident.

The accident has shocked the entertainment industry. Further details on the case are awaited from the police.

Advertisement

Celebs pay tribute to Pavitra Jayaram

Actor Sameeip Acharyaa mourned the actress’s demise as he took to social media to express his sorrow.

Advertisement

Sameeip Acharyaa's post | Image: Sameeip Acharyaa/Instagram

He wrote, “Woke up to the news that you are no more. It's unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one.”

Advertisement

(With IANS inputs)