TRENDING /
Updated February 19th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

Vijay's GOAT To Wrap Up Shoot Sooner Than Expected? Details of Actor's Double Role Revealed

Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled The Greatest Of All Time. The film is directed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy 68
Thalapathy 68 | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled The Greatest Of All Time. The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. In GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay will be playing a dual role. Currently, the shooting of the film is underway and is expected to wrap up soon.

Thalapathy Vijay gears up for The Greatest Of All Time

As per media reports, Thalapathy Vijay will wrap up the shoot of The Greatest of All Time by March end or April first week. Thalapathy Vijay is currently prioritising Venkat Prabhu's film to begin his political journey. For the unversed, The Greatest of All Time is Thalapathy Vijay's 68th film. After GOAT, Vijay will shoot for Thalapathy 69 and quit films to run for Assembly elections.

GOAT poster | Image: X

 

The Greatest of All Time is directed by Venkat Prabhu. This is Venkat Prabhu's first collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. The film also stars Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu.

Thalapathy Vijay spotted on the sets of The Greatest of All Time

Venkat Prabhu reportedly plans to complete production of The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) by the end of April. One of the film's schedules has now concluded in Puducherry. According to reports, a condensed version of the film starring Thalapathy Vijay is currently being shot in Chennai. After this schedule is completed, they will relocate to Sri Lanka to film the final scenes for The Greatest of All Time.

Despite this, a video of Thalapathy Vijay from the sets of GOAT has gone viral on social media. In the video, Thalapathy Vijay can be seen waving at his fans from a house balcony. Meanwhile, fans gathered outside the GOAT sets to get a glimpse of the actor. Soon after seeing Thalapathy Vijay, fans began to scream with joy and greet him. Thalapathy Vijay was pleased to meet his fans and left after greeting them. 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

