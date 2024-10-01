Published 00:03 IST, October 2nd 2024

Thandel: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Turn Shiva-Parvati In Splendid Shivratri Song, See Pics

Naga Chaitanya's Thandel is based on the real-life story of a fisherman, who wandered into Pakistani waters and spent nearly two years in jail.