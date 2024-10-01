sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pune Chopper Crash | Middle East Conflict | Walz vs Vance | MUDA Scam | Nepal Floods |

Published 00:03 IST, October 2nd 2024

Thandel: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Turn Shiva-Parvati In Splendid Shivratri Song, See Pics

Naga Chaitanya's Thandel is based on the real-life story of a fisherman, who wandered into Pakistani waters and spent nearly two years in jail.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Thandel: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi look from song Shivratri
Thandel: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi look from song Shivratri | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:03 IST, October 2nd 2024