Published 18:31 IST, October 23rd 2024
The Raja Saab Takes Up Toxic Release Date As Yash Starrer Postponed, New Poster Of Prabhas Out
Prabhas is all geared for highly anticipated film The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruti, the horror-comedy is scheduled to release in theatres on April 10, 2025.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
New poster of Prabhas from The Raja Saab | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
18:31 IST, October 23rd 2024