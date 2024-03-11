×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

The Raja Saab Update: Prabhas Will Begin Shooting For His Upcoming Horror-Comedy Film From This Date

South star Prabhas is all set to begin rolling for the highly-anticipated film The Raja Saab soon. The movie is touted to be a mega-horror comedy project.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabhas in The Rajasaab
Prabhas in The Rajasaab | Image:Prabhas/Instagram
Prabhas, who is one of the busiest actors in the country, is currently gearing up for a series of exciting projects. After the much-anticipated release of Kalki 2898 AD, he will dive straight into the sets of The Raja Saab, a Telugu horror-comedy.

What’s the latest update on The Raja Saab?

Scheduled to commence filming in June or July following the release of Kalki 2898 AD, The Raja Saab is slated for a Sankranti release next year, if all goes according to plan. The film promises to showcase Prabhas in a local, massy avatar, a departure from his recent global stardom after the Baahubali franchise.

 

 

Written and directed by Maruthi, known for his comedy hits like Bale Bale Magadivoy and Mahanubhavudu, The Raja Saab marks a significant opportunity for the filmmaker to make a big splash. With Prabhas leading the pack and a talented ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Brahmanandam, expectations are high for this venture.

Bankrolled by Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, The Raja Saab also sees Thaman S onboard to compose the music.

What’s more on Prabhas’ work front?

Prabhas is simultaneously making waves with his upcoming sci-fi action entertainer, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. With a star-studded cast featuring Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, the film promises to be a cinematic spectacle. Prabhas and Disha Patani are currently in Italy filming a dance number for the movie.

 

 

The makers on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) recently revealed that Prabhas' character in Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled as BHAIRAVA.

The actor will then start shooting for Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam which will reportedly go on floors in April. In the latter part of 2024, Prabhas will begin shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

