Tillu Square, sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu, released in theatres on March 29. The film is directed by Mallik Ram and produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Tillu Square opened to a great start at the box office and the first weekend of the film looks promising in theatres.

Tillu Square performs well on its first day at the box office

As per a report by Sacnilk, Tillu Square starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda earned ₹11.2 crore in India on its first day. The film had an overall 70.83 percent Telugu occupancy on Friday. The morning shows registered an occupancy of 61.71 percent, while the afternoon shows had an occupancy of 69.55 percent. The evening shows witnessed an upward trend and registered an occupancy of 72.63 percent. On the other the night shows had the highest occupancy of 79.41 percent. For the unversed, Tillu Square has been performing well overseas with a collection of ₹23.7 crore gross.

Siddu Jonnalagadda compares filming for Tillu Square to a war zone

The makers of Tillu Square had held a pre-release event for the film in Hyderabad. The same saw the face of the film, Siddu Jonnalagadda, detail why filming for a sequel is a tougher haul, owing to the added burden of living up to the audience's perception and expectations for the original. He said, "It was divine intervention that Ram Miriyala and Kasarla Shyam came on board for the Tillu franchise, I can’t imagine the film without the song and it deserves ample credit". Further speaking about the challenges that are usually involved in coming on board for a sequel, he added, "It has to be thematically engaging and equally surprising as the first. It was like going into a war zone."

Meanwhile, the first installment of the film featured Neha Shetty opposite Jonnalagadda. This time, Anupama Parameswaran played the female lead alongside Siddu in Tillu Square.

