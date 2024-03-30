×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhu's Film Mints ₹23.7 Crore Worldwide

Tillu Square starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda earned ₹11.2 crore in India on its first day. The film had an overall 70.83 percent Telugu occupancy on Friday.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tillu Square
Tillu Square | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tillu Square, sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu, released in theatres on March 29. The film is directed by Mallik Ram and produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Tillu Square opened to a great start at the box office and the first weekend of the film looks promising in theatres.

 

Tillu Square poster | Image: X

 

Tillu Square performs well on its first day at the box office

As per a report by Sacnilk, Tillu Square starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda earned ₹11.2 crore in India on its first day. The film had an overall 70.83 percent Telugu occupancy on Friday. The morning shows registered an occupancy of 61.71 percent, while the afternoon shows had an occupancy of 69.55 percent. The evening shows witnessed an upward trend and registered an occupancy of 72.63 percent. On the other the night shows had the highest occupancy of 79.41 percent. For the unversed, Tillu Square has been performing well overseas with a collection of ₹23.7 crore gross.

 

Tillu Square poster | Image: X

 

Siddu Jonnalagadda compares filming for Tillu Square to a war zone

The makers of Tillu Square had held a pre-release event for the film in Hyderabad. The same saw the face of the film, Siddu Jonnalagadda, detail why filming for a sequel is a tougher haul, owing to the added burden of living up to the audience's perception and expectations for the original. He said, "It was divine intervention that Ram Miriyala and Kasarla Shyam came on board for the Tillu franchise, I can’t imagine the film without the song and it deserves ample credit". Further speaking about the challenges that are usually involved in coming on board for a sequel, he added, "It has to be thematically engaging and equally surprising as the first. It was like going into a war zone."

Meanwhile, the first installment of the film featured Neha Shetty opposite Jonnalagadda. This time, Anupama Parameswaran played the female lead alongside Siddu in Tillu Square.
 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajkummar Rao in and as Srikanth

Srikanth Biopic Update

4 minutes ago
Musheerabad Street Fight Over Haleem

Hyderabad Brawl Haleem

7 minutes ago
Gavaskar and Shastri react to Kohli-Gambhir hug

Gavaskar and Shatri

7 minutes ago
Divyenndu in Mirzapur

Divyenndu In Mirzapur 3

8 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Bharat Ratna 2024 Today

8 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Crew Box Office Day 1

10 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

13 minutes ago
Enforcement Directorate

Money-Laundering Case

17 minutes ago
Virat Kohli after RCB vs KKR match

'Drop yourself Virat'

20 minutes ago
Microsoft and OpenAI's $100 billion AI Supercomputer Project

AI Supercomputer Project

20 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut Schools Gandhi

21 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

27 minutes ago
Ghaziabad Accident: 2 Dead, Including a Student, After School Van Collides With Dumper

Ghaziabad Accident

32 minutes ago
Luxury business jet

FAA grants certification

38 minutes ago
Dollar Regains Ground Following Fed Minutes

Odd Washington deal

40 minutes ago
Govt allows 110 firms to import laptops

US on India's regulation

40 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood supports Pandya

40 minutes ago
With the MCC in force across the country since the announcement of Lok Sabha elections on March 16, law enforcement agencies are on high alert for movement of cash

MCC Guidelines

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 13 hours ago

  2. Power Failure: South Mumbai Plunge Into Darkness For Second Day in a Row

    India News13 hours ago

  3. BJP's LS Candidate Stages Road Blockade Over Detention of Party Workers

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Bride Goes Viral For Uncanny Resemblance With Radhika Merchant

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. UN Responds To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo