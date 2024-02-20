English
Operation Valentine Star Varun Tej Credits Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah For Inspiring Him

Varun Tej was recently asked about Operation Valentine and what made him a part of the movie. The actor named Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah as his inspiration.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah (L), Varun Tej (R)
Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah (L), Varun Tej (R) | Image:Instagram
Varun Tej is currently gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Operation Valentine. He plays the role of a fighter pilot in the movie. In a recent interview, the actor revealed his inspiration to sign the film. 

Shershaah inspired Varun Tej to sign Operation Valentine 

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Varun was asked about his upcoming project Operation Valentine, and what made him to be a part of the movie. Crediting Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah his inspiration, the actor said, “When I was listening to Operation Valentine, there’s this film of Sidharth Malhotra’s called Shershaah, I actually didn’t really know the backstory of the character he was playing, Vikram Batra, and when I saw the film, I was in tears watching the climax of the film and I was feeling what am I doing with life. Like I’m just being an actor, just sitting here, looking after myself and my own family and look at that guy be so selfless.”

 

He realised while he couldn’t match up to the sacrifices made by the soldiers he would like to atleast portray them on screen and tell their stories. Varun added, “I was like okay now as an actor what can you do? You can probably make good films like this. Take those real stories of the real heroes out to people. And then I was like ‘ok I am doing the right film’. So, it kind of gave me an inspiration that you’re on the right path.”

What do we know about Operation Valentine?

The film will showcase our Air Force heroes on the front lines and the challenges they faced as they fought one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen. Last year in December, the makers unveiled the teaser offering a glimpse inside spine chilling mission led by Varun Tej. 

 

The story is penned by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar. Produced by Sony Pictures and Sandeep Mudda, with co-production by God Bless Entertainment and Nandkumar Abbineni, the film stars Navdeep and Mir Sarwar in pivotal roles. This bilingual project is set for a release in both Telugu and Hindi.

 

