×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

Varun Tej Shares Cryptic Post After Operation Valentine Box Office Failure: Don't Do Things...

Varun Tej was last seen in aerial action film Operation Valentine. The ambitious project tanked at the box office making for his second consecutive failure.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Tej
Varun Tej | Image:varunkonidela7/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Varun Tej was last seen in film Operation Valentine. The Shakti Pratap Singh directorial - incidentally his directorial debut - featured the actor in the role of a troubled but talented Indian Air Force officer. The film failed to take off at the box office.

Varun Tej turns reflective in first social media post since Operation Valentine debacle


Varun Tej took to his Instagram handle, in what was weeks since his last post, to share a picture of himself sitting atop a mountain against the rising sun. Dressed casually, the actor can be seen striking a pensive expression. The caption to the post read, "Don’t do things on purpose, Do it for a purpose.." 

Advertisement


The actor's last post prior to this, had been about the release of Operation Valentine, which hit theatres on March 1. The film, reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹42 crores, failed to even make a recovery with its earnings. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections came in at ₹8.1 crores with its worldwide net collections being ₹9.75 crores. Interestingly, the film served as former Miss World Manushi Chhillar's Telugu acting debut. Incidentally, Operation Valentine marks Varun Tej's second box office dud in a row after 2023 release Gandeevadhari Arjuna. As per a Sacnilk report, the films domestic collections were ₹2.5 crores with its worldwide net number standing at ₹3 crores.

Advertisement

Varun Tej is currently filming for Matka


Varun Tej now has all his hopes pinned on his next, Matka. A recent Gulte report suggested that the film is inspired from the life of the late Matka king, Ratan Khatri. For the unversed, Ratan Khatri had a stronghold over the Indian Matka gambling industry between the 1960s and the 1980s.

Advertisement

Directed by Karuna Kumar, the film reportedly spans a timeline of 24 years and will feature the actor sporting four different looks to reflect the same. 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rahul Gandhi

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
Ideal Astrological Pairings That Promise Love And Understanding

Zodiac Love Pairs

3 minutes ago
Five Animals That Can Only Be Spotted in Asia

Asian Animals

5 minutes ago
Most Famous Paintings Created Through Chiaroscuro Technique

Chiaroscuro Paintings

6 minutes ago
SHOCKING Theft at Mumbai Airport: Bengal Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh Cash, 78-yr-old Fountain Pen

mumbai airport

6 minutes ago
US World Trade Center

Smoke Billows Out

9 minutes ago
Jabalpur Man Wanting To Contest LS polls Pays Security Deposit Of Rs 25,000 In Coins

LS Polls

9 minutes ago
Travel with you girl gang

Vacation With Girl Gang

10 minutes ago
File Photo of Sadhguru

BREAKING: Sadhguru Underg

12 minutes ago
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Genetic Disorders

12 minutes ago
Celebrating The World Puppetry Day, The Magic of Storytelling

World Puppetry Day 2024

14 minutes ago
An Odisha shopkeeper died following a heated argument with a customer.

Odisha Shopkeeper Death

15 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi Like Carnivals

15 minutes ago
Australian Music Festival 

Shigellosis in Australia

17 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon

Kejriwal Must Appear

20 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Pre-birthday Bash

24 minutes ago
RC16 pooja ceremony

RC 16 Muhurat Pics

27 minutes ago
Why Supreme Court Struck Down The Electoral Bonds Scheme: 5 Points

The Electoral Bond Mindma

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Gaurav Bhatia Roughed Up By Lawyers In Surajpur Court, SCBA Takes Note

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Volkswagen to partner with Mobileye

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma IGNORES captain Hardik Pandya-led MI team-bonding session

    Sports 7 hours ago

  5. 'Shoot Modi in The Skull': RJD Neta's Controversial Remark in INDI Meet

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo