Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 16:28 IST

Vijay Deverakonda Talks About 'Self-inflicted Punishment' After Liger Box Office Failure

Vijay Deverakonda shared that he was upset at himself after the release of his Bollywood debut film Liger as it flopped at the box office.

Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda | Image:thedeverakonda/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Family Star, but the actor has remained tight-lipped regarding the project. Now an old interview is surfacing on the internet in which he can be heard saying that he has punished himself by not opening up about her next three projects.

Why Vijay Deverakonda is not opening up about his upcoming films?

In an old interview, Vijay shared that he was upset at himself after the release of Liger. "I didn’t see it. So, the failure of the film did not affect me so much. I was like how did you not see it that felt for me. Vijay Deverakonda when he says something it happens, he makes it happen. And I said it (Liger) would be a hit and it didn’t, so how the bloody hell did you not see us you dumb, idiot," he continued.

(A still from the film | Image: YouTube)
(A still from the film | Image: YouTube)

He added, "So, that took a some time but now I have decided that for the next three films. I am somebody who speaks my mind when I think of a film as a hit I call it a blockbuster. I have decided that for the next three films, I am going to shut my mouth and let my work speak. So, it’s a self -inflicted punishment because I embarrassed myself, so I have given myself that punishment."

(A still from the film | Image: YouTube)
(A still from the film | Image: YouTube)

What do we know about Liger?

Released in 2022, the sports action drama was helmed by Puri Jagannadh and co-starred Ananya Panday. The film was a critical and commercial failure, becoming a box office disaster with an estimated box office gross of ₹60.80 crore against a budget of ₹90 crore.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 16:28 IST

