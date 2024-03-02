Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Family Star, but the actor has remained tight-lipped regarding the project. Now an old interview is surfacing on the internet in which he can be heard saying that he has punished himself by not opening up about her next three projects.

Why Vijay Deverakonda is not opening up about his upcoming films?

In an old interview, Vijay shared that he was upset at himself after the release of Liger. "I didn’t see it. So, the failure of the film did not affect me so much. I was like how did you not see it that felt for me. Vijay Deverakonda when he says something it happens, he makes it happen. And I said it (Liger) would be a hit and it didn’t, so how the bloody hell did you not see us you dumb, idiot," he continued.

He added, "So, that took a some time but now I have decided that for the next three films. I am somebody who speaks my mind when I think of a film as a hit I call it a blockbuster. I have decided that for the next three films, I am going to shut my mouth and let my work speak. So, it’s a self -inflicted punishment because I embarrassed myself, so I have given myself that punishment."

What do we know about Liger?

Released in 2022, the sports action drama was helmed by Puri Jagannadh and co-starred Ananya Panday. The film was a critical and commercial failure, becoming a box office disaster with an estimated box office gross of ₹60.80 crore against a budget of ₹90 crore.