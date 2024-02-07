Advertisement

Vishwak Sen appears to be gearing up for a packed 2024. The actor is currently awaiting the release of Krishna Chaitanya film, Gangs of Godavari. Amid the same, the official announcement of his next - titled Gaami, has been shared. Gaami too, has been in the works for a while.

Vishwak Sen's role in Gaami will feature him in a never-before-seen avatar



Vishwak Sen's role in Gaami, will see the actor assume the role of an Aghora. Pegged as an adventure drama thriller, Gaami has been directed by Vidyadhar Kagita. Details regarding the film's first look, have now been shared by the makers.

As per the official update, the first look of Gaami will be unveiled at Hyderabad's Comic Con. The date and time for the same has been set at January 28 at precisely 3.30PM. The event is set to be held at the Hitex Exhibition Centre. Separately, reports also suggest that the final cut of the film has been locked in at 2 hours and 24 minutes.

When is Gangs of Godavari releasing?



The official release date for Gangs of Godavari has been set at March 8, 2024. This comes after a series of back and forth regarding the film's release. The official release date of the film was initially set for December 7. However, with crucial bits still left to film, the makers of Gangs of Godavari chose to postpone the film. A potential reason behind the film's postponement was also speculated to be the release of the Nani starrer Hi Nanna.

Reacting to the same, Vishwak Sen had shared a strongly worded statement asserting that if the release of Gangs of Godavari was postponed he would not be promoting the film. Producer Naga Vamsi had to step in to diffuse the situation after which Sen took down his statement.