sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |

Published 21:59 IST, September 26th 2024

Trisha Calls Transphobic Harry Potter Author JK Rowling 'Boss Lady', Netizens Say 'What A...'

Trisha Krishnan reshared the viral interaction and captioned it, “Like a boss.” This has led to various fans trolling the GOAT actress for backing J.K. Rowling.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Trisha shared JK Rowling’s X post on her Instagram Story to show her support and referred to her as a ‘boss’
Trisha shared JK Rowling’s X post on her Instagram Story to show her support and referred to her as a ‘boss’ | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:59 IST, September 26th 2024