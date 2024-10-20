Published 11:37 IST, October 20th 2024
VIRAL | Chattisgarh Man's Desi Recreation Of Magenta Riddim Impresses DJ Snake, Netizens React
A viral video created by a local DJ from Chattisgarh has left the Internet amused and even caught the attention of the Magenta Riddim creator DJ Snake.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Desi version of Magenta Riddim goes viral | Image: Ankit DJ Dhumal/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:37 IST, October 20th 2024