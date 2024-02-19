Advertisement

Vidyut Jammwal who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Crakk, recently shared a video of two fans randomly performing a dangerous stunt in train, which could have been a tragedy otherwise. The actor reposted the now-viral video on his social media handle with the caption, "My tribute to THE REAL DARE DEVILS.” This didn't go down well with his fans for using such videos promoting and encouraging commoners to perform such stunts that could harm their lives.

Netizens Slam Vidyut

On Monday, Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram handle to share a video of two locals trying a dangerous stunt on a train. Two boys, who seemed students were seen hanging to a running train. Sharing the same video, Vidyut Jammwal wrote, "Crakk Title track releasing tomorrow… My tribute to THE REAL DARE DEVILS”

Advertisement

After this, many took to his comments sections to slam him. One of the users wrote, "Don't encourage such practices.... Do I need to tell you this???" Another user wrote, "This is dangerous. I urge you not to promote stunts like this. You're a celebrity sir and people blindly follow you."

One of the many comments read, "It’s absolutely ridiculous to promote such stunts. You are encouraging youth to do dangerous stunts Vidyut. This wasn’t expected from a humble person like you. Strength is power, but using it appropriately will make you more powerful!" "oh man don't promote this types of things .. Damn," wrote another.

Advertisement

A fan wrote, "You lost all respect as an actor by encouraging this on social media, Maybe we should teach you how to use social media good practice."

Vidyut's Instagram hacked?

Most of them slammed the actor for promoting such dangerous stunt. Others wondered if the actor's account was hacked. One of the users wrote, "Id hacked." Another comment read, "Vidyut bhai ki I'd chapri ne ki hacked." "hack hogya kya bhai," writes another fan.