Fact Check: Are COVID-19 Patients Being Segregated On Religious Lines In Gujarat Hospital?

Quick links:
Claim: United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) says COVID-19 patients are being segregated on religious lines in a Gujarat hospital, citing a news item.
- The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has reportedly segregated wards of COVID-19 patients along religious lines.
- Officials of the hospital are tight-lipped after local media reported the issue, but insiders said the decision was taken after a large number of cases were reported from a cluster of a religious gathering in Delhi and their contacts in minority-dominated pockets of the city.
- Federal government organisation (USCIRF)
USCIRF is concerned with reports of Hindu & Muslim patients separated into separate hospital wards in #Gujarat. Such actions only help to further increase ongoing stigmatization of Muslims in #India and exacerbate false rumors of Muslims spreading #COVID19 https://t.co/GXigs4w5na— USCIRF (@USCIRF) April 15, 2020
"As if its peremptory commentary on religious freedom in India is not enough, the USCIRF is now spreading misguided reports on the professional medical protocols followed to deal with the spread of COVID-19 in India."
The @USCIRF must stop adding religious colour to our national goal of fighting the COVID 19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/CsdGplDWmL— Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) April 15, 2020
#PIBFactCheck :— PIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 15, 2020
Myth : USCIRF says #COVID patients are being segregated on religious lines in a Gujarat hospital, citing a news item
Reality: Unfortunate that this claim is based on a news item, already found fake and denied by the State govt. Read here: https://t.co/iIkrv4kj2T