Fact Check: Are COVID-19 Patients Being Segregated On Religious Lines In Gujarat Hospital?

Claim: United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) says COVID-19 patients are being segregated on religious lines in a Gujarat hospital, citing a news item.

What is the rumour about?

- The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has reportedly segregated wards of COVID-19 patients along religious lines.

- Officials of the hospital are tight-lipped after local media reported the issue, but insiders said the decision was taken after a large number of cases were reported from a cluster of a religious gathering in Delhi and their contacts in minority-dominated pockets of the city.

Who started the rumour?

- Federal government organisation (USCIRF)

USCIRF is concerned with reports of Hindu & Muslim patients separated into separate hospital wards in #Gujarat. Such actions only help to further increase ongoing stigmatization of Muslims in #India and exacerbate false rumors of Muslims spreading #COVID19 https://t.co/GXigs4w5na — USCIRF (@USCIRF) April 15, 2020

Rating: False

Republic World did a fact check

Republic World did a fact check on the news report released by the magazine and found it to be false.

Speaking on the allegations, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava in response said,

"As if its peremptory commentary on religious freedom in India is not enough, the USCIRF is now spreading misguided reports on the professional medical protocols followed to deal with the spread of COVID-19 in India."

The @USCIRF must stop adding religious colour to our national goal of fighting the COVID 19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/CsdGplDWmL — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) April 15, 2020

Even PIB did a fact check on this and found this report to be false