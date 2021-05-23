Fact Check: COVID-19 Vaccine Feedback Calls Fraud? Government Issues Clarification

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on May 22 alerted citizens for fake calls coming from contact- "912250041117" claiming it is for feedback of vaccine inoculation. A Whatsapp forward has also been doing the rounds claiming that phones might get hacked if a call is received from this contact. The PIB fact-check has cleared the air stating it is not true as Government uses the official number "1921" to take feedback on the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Scam Alert



People are receiving #COVID19Vaccine feedback calls from "912250041117". A WhatsApp forward says answering the call can hack phone#PIBFactCheck



▶️This is a #Fraud call

▶️"1921" is number used by Govt. of India for #COVID19Vaccine feedback



🔗https://t.co/fpjhTtTpIx pic.twitter.com/f67YhXqlXV — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 22, 2021

In January, after the vaccination drive had begun in the country, the Government of India had explained that the technique of ‘Rapid Assessment System (RAS)’ is used for taking feedback from those who get vaccinated. The platform was developed by Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY). The GoI uses this platform to improve the vaccination experience for the citizens of India.

The platform also ensures that COVID-19 protocols are followed.

RAS platform

The platform has already provides SMSes to those who are getting vaccination and follows a process to collect feedback on the drive. RAS sends out a unique URL to the registered mobile numbers of those who get vaccinated and asks a series of questions, to which the citizens have to reply yes or no. In case if the user does reply to the given URL, 'an outbound call is made from “1921” seeking feedback'.

The main goal of the platform generated by the MEITY is to continuously monitor the user experience and improve through online and offline means. The citizens get the response of feedback as soon as any Government eService service is availed for better delivery of services.