Fact Check: Did ICMR Warn India Of 50,000 Deaths Due To Coronavirus Outbreak?

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has evidently taken over the world to become a global pandemic. But, amidst all the confusion regarding the outbreak itself, are also various fake messages going around on WhatsApp and other social media platforms which are likely to spread fear in minds of people who are reading them. It is important for people to understand which message is worth investing their time and attention to.

Claim -

In one of the recent WhatsApp forwards and social media posts, rumours about the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issuing a public warning has come forward. The message claims that India is all set to enter the third stage transmission of the coronavirus. The message also claims that if left unchecked, the total death count by the coronavirus outbreak in India could reach the number of fifty thousand.

Rating - Mixture

What is true :

In the Indian Journal of Medical Research, ICMR has recently posted that community transmission is likely to happen in India. But, cases may take from twenty days to a month to come forward. Besides this, the study has made an estimate that 26% of the entire population in India is likely to get affected if self-isolation is not practised. Out of which, one individual in every 450 individual is expected to die.

What is false :

The ICMR has not released an estimate of how many people will die due to the coronavirus pandemic in India. The fake message circulating around claims that the COVID-19 pandemic will cost India 50,000 lives. But this number has not been verified or recognised by ICMR.

Origin

The message first started circulating on WhatsApp. It was later shared by many people on Facebook and other social media platforms. The source was not confirmed by many netizens before sharing which evidently has caused paranoia on social media. Some netizens went to the extent of making fake World Health Organization templates to spread the news, as shown above.

Google Trends analysis of ICMR

The fake news about India reaching third stage transmission of the coronavirus outbreak evidently took the internet by storm. This resulted in various people searching for ICMR on Google, resulting in a surge of search volumes. Check it out below -

