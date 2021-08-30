Fact Check: Indian Army Personnel Fainting After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine? Here's The Truth

Amid the pandemic, there is a widespread outbreak of fake news. Recently, a video went viral which claimed that several Indian Army personnel fainted after taking a vaccine against novel Coronavirus. The text along with the video claimed that several soldiers also suffered heart attacks.

One of the netizens claimed, "After the Indian army took the vaccine and they were running doing their exercises many got heart attacks. So the question is should you take the vaccine or not? That’s the Question."

Several versions of the claim were shared both in Hindi and English.

Vaccinated Indian troop has begun to crash. Video shows some soldiers fell down after the routine drill.



PIB fact check calls it fake

Refuting the claim, the government said that the claim is fake. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) also informed that the clip has nothing to do with the COVID-19 Vaccination. The soldiers fainted due to scorching heat and humidity, it informed.

"This video a fake. It is being shared with the claim that many army personnel fainted after getting the vaccine. The video has nothing to do with the COVID-19 Vaccination. The jawans had fainted due to the scorching heat and humidity," PIB fact check's Twitter

The reality of the video

The video is from Chandigarh's Pathankot. On August 21, during routine training at Mamun military station, an Army soldier died and several others collapsed due to heat and exhaustion.

"In an organised, supervised and monitored training activity near Pathankot, due to severe weather conditions, there has been one fatal casualty & few individuals admitted in MH Pathankot. The affected persons are being provided with requisite medical care," ANI had tweeted quoting Army sources.

Can COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Magnetic Reaction?

This is not the first propaganda video about the COVID vaccination. In June, it was claimed that the COVID vaccine makes people 'magnetic'. A video of a 71-year-old man from Nashik went viral claiming that the iron and steel objects are sticking to his body after taking a second dose of Serum Institute of India manufactured Covishield.

However, the government clarified that the claims are baseless and vaccination cannot cause a magnetic reaction in the human body. "Do not fall prey to misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and get vaccinated," PIB fact check tweeted.