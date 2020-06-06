Fact Check: Is COVID-19 A Bacteria And Can It Be Treated With Aspirin?

Origin

A video is being shared on social media that talks about how COVID-19 is bacteria and not a virus. In the video, it is said that if a person contracts COVID-19, it is not a virus as claimed by the various medical authorities. It states that it is a bacterium and it is amplified with 5G electromagnetic radiation. The cure for this supposed 'bacteria' is also given. A person has to take an aspirin 100mg and Apronax or Paracetamol. Further, it states that Italy has defeated the so-called COVID-19, which is just 'disseminated intravascular coagulation', which is thrombosis.

PIB Fact Check claims the video is fake and misleading

The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check account shared the video on their Twitter handle. They shared that the video is Fake and that COVID-19 is indeed a virus. There is no specific medicinal cure available yet. Here is the tweet:

Claim- A widely circulated video on social media claims that #Covid19 is a bacteria & which can be treated with aspirin#PIBFactCheck- This is #Fake. Coronavirus is a virus and there is no specific medicinal cure available yet. pic.twitter.com/ESPzEZ6WgT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 4, 2020

Another similar video has been circulating on social media. This video is 45 seconds long and talks about how Italy broke the norms that were set by the World Health Organisation. It talks about how the WHO will be sued worldwide for covering up deaths. It also claims that the rule of not doing an autopsy and burying the bodies directly is because of the fear that it will be revealed that COVID-19 is not a virus. It also speaks of an antibacterial gel and chlorine dioxide working against COVID-19. It also speaks of how Pandemic is just another way to control everyone and reduce the world population.

Such claims have no backing whatsoever and thus are fake and misleading. About the thrombosis and anti-bacterial claims in such videos, there has been a Fact Check done by Republic on the topic. Thrombosis or blood clots, which is said to be the reason behind COVID-19 deaths by the video, is a frequent complication in COVID-19 patients. This is claimed by scientific studies. However, there is no evidence on thrombosis is the major cause of death for COVID-19 patients. More information on the same is given in the Fact Check below:

Aspirin and coronavirus

As per Curefacts.com, Aspirin is good medicine to help with the fever, pains, and sneezing during COVID-19. It claims that it is highly effective in children and a little less effective on adults. It can prove to be damaging to senior patients of coronavirus. Thus, while aspirin can only help with the fever and cold, it is only well-effective on children.

