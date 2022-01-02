PIB Avers India's COVID Vaccination Drive 'most Successful & Largest' Compared To US, UK

Amidst the looming third wave of COVID-19 and Omicron threat, misinformation concerning the same is raising alarm among the community. Recently, an international media agency claimed that India missed its COVID-19 vaccination target. On December 31, BBC published an article stating that "How India missed its vaccination target."

In response to it, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the report is misleading and does not represent the complete picture. PIB also asserted that India's COVID vaccination drive has been one of the most successful and largest in comparison with many developed western countries with a significantly low population base to vaccinate.

"Since the start of the National COVID vaccination drive on 16th January 2021, India has administered over 90% of 1st dose and 65% of 2nd dose to its eligible citizens. In the drive, India has achieved several milestones unprecedented in the world, including administering over 100 crore doses in less than 9 months, administering 2.51 crore doses in a single day and administering 1 crore doses per day on several occasions, "Centre said.

In comparison, the US has vaccinated only 73.2% eligible population with the first dose and 61.5% with the second dose. Similarly, the UK has covered 75.9% of its population with the first jab while 69.5% population has received both jabs.

Comparison with developed nations on their vaccination of the eligible population

India: 90%(first dose), 65% (second dose)

USA: 73.2% (first dose), 61.5% (second dose)

UK: 75.9%(first dose), 69.5% (second dose)

France: 78.3%(first dose), 73.2% (second dose)

Spain: 84.7%(first dose), 65% (second dose)

Har Ghar Dastak vaccination campaign

On November 3, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign Har Ghar Dastak was implemented to reach out to those who missed out and dropped out eligible beneficiaries through House to House visits. "This has also resulted in an increase of 1st dose coverage by 11.6% since the introduction of the campaign. While the 2nd dose coverage increased by 28.9% in the same period," PIB said.

Meanwhile, India will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to those between 15 years to 18 years of age from Monday, January 3. The administration of precaution dose, also called booster dose, for health care workers and those 60 years of age and above will start from January 10.