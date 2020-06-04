Fact Check: Is Image Claiming Coronavirus Protests Against Donald Trump In USA Real?

Quick links:
Cities across the US are currently observing protests over the killing of African-American George Floyd with numerous violent confrontations playing out between police officers and the protesters nationwide. Now, a photo has surfaced on social media which sees a massive crowd marching with flags and banners in the USA. The viral post has claims written in Hindi which translates to "streets across America are starting to overflow with people who are protesting against President Donald Trump’s plan to ruin the country by using coronavirus as a tool". Read on for a fact check report on the authenticity of this viral image.
Also Read | Protesters Return To The Streets As Trump Decries 'lowlifes'
The picture was shared by a Facebook user along with a post in Hindi claiming that Americans are starting to take to the streets. The post added that the US President, who had planned to destroy the country by using coronavirus as a tool, is now stuck in his own game as the people have now started protesting against him as shown in the image.
Take a look at the Facebook post that was shared recently.
Image credits: Facebook
Also Read | Pentagon Mobilises 1,600 Army Troops Amid Ongoing Protests In Washington
Image courtesy: Manu Fernandez/AP
Also Read | Zuckerberg Accused Of Setting 'dangerous Precedent' For Allowing Trump's Facebook Post
After an analysis of the Google Trends with respect to the viral image of the Coronavirus protests in the US, one can see that people have been hugely interested to know the truth about the message. It was found that the maximum number of searches have been done on June 3, 2020.
Also Read | Protests Continue In DC After Curfew Imposed
Is there any rumour you want Republic World to do a fact check on? Do you have facts about a rumour? Share your pictures or videos with Republic World on contact@republicworld.com or comment on this story.
Image credits: Facebook posts