Fact Check: Video from Pakistan Accident Falsely Spread as Maha Kumbh Stampede; UP Police Registers FIR

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police is keeping a close watch on misinformation related to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. FIRs have been registered against social media handles accused of sharing a fake video from Pakistan , falsely claiming it to be from the Kumbh area. The crackdown comes amid an overwhelming turnout at the ongoing religious gathering, with over 56 crore devotees having taken a holy dip so far.

The Maha Kumbh DIG, Vaibhav Krishna, confirmed that legal action had been initiated against those misusing social media platforms to spread misleading content. “FIRs have been registered for posting a video from Pakistan, misrepresenting it as from the Kumbh area. Additionally, legal action has been taken for the misuse of videos featuring women taking a dip,” he said.

What is the Case?

After the stampede at Sangam Ghat on Mauni Amavasya in January, a video was being circulated on social media, claiming to be from the site of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The video showed people running and creating chaos. On top of that, the video had a caption that read, “Dekhiyen Maha Kumbh mein Bhagdad ka Mahaul.”

After multiple fact-check reports, it was discovered that the video was actually from Pakistan, as it was posted by Instagram handles based in Pakistan.

The police have urged people not to fall for misinformation and have assured strict action against those attempting to create panic.

The massive congregation, billed as the world’s largest human gathering, has been witnessing record-breaking numbers. According to official data, by February 18, more than 12.6 million devotees had participated in the grand religious event. The spiritual fervor continues, with devotees thronging to the Triveni Sangam, temples in Ayodhya, and the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi after their sacred baths.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , addressing the assembly, condemned the spread of fake videos and misinformation, calling it an attack on Sanatan Dharma and the faith of millions. “When baseless allegations or false narratives are spread against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, or the Mahakumbh, it is like playing with the beliefs of these 56 crore people,” he asserted. The state government has been highlighting the grandeur of the Mahakumbh, ensuring tight security, and taking swift action against those spreading falsehoods.