Tatkal Booking Time Changed? IRCTC Reveals the Truth Behind Viral Post

New Delhi: A viral post claiming that Indian Railways has revised the Tatkal ticket booking timings created a stir on social media recently. The post, widely shared across platforms, alleged that the new booking schedule would be effective from April 15. However, India TV’s fact check has confirmed that the viral claim is completely false and no such changes have been announced by Indian Railways.

What Went Viral ?

A user on platform X (formerly Twitter) shared an image that showed a comparison chart of the "old" and "new" Tatkal ticket booking timings. The image included specific time changes for different ticket categories such as AC and Non-AC classes. The caption read, "Indian Railways changed the time of Tatkal ticket booking. Effective from 15 April."

As the post gained momentum, many users started sharing and commenting on it, believing it to be an official update.

What Did the Investigation Reveal?

To verify the claim, India TV cross-checked multiple official sources, including the verified handles of Indian Railways and IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation).

Upon investigation, no official notification or announcement about any changes in the Tatkal booking schedule was found.

In fact, IRCTC debunked the viral claim on platform X. In a clear and direct post, IRCTC stated:

"Some posts are circulating on Social Media channels mentioning about different timings for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets. No such change in timings is currently proposed in the Tatkal or Premium Tatkal booking timings for AC or Non-AC classes. The permitted booking timings for agents also remain unchanged."

What is the Current Tatkal Booking Timing?

As of now, the Tatkal ticket booking timings remain unchanged:

AC class Tatkal tickets: Bookable from 10:00 AM on the day before the journey.

Non-AC class Tatkal tickets: Bookable from 11:00 AM on the day before the journey.

These timings apply to individual passengers as well as booking agents, and no official changes have been proposed by Indian Railways.

Beware of Fake News on Social Media

This incident is another example of how fake news spreads quickly on social media. Posts like these can cause confusion among travelers and lead to unnecessary panic.

India TV urges the public to always verify news from official sources before believing or sharing it. People are advised to follow only the official IRCTC website or social media handles for updates regarding ticket bookings and schedules.

The viral claim about changes in Tatkal booking timings is false. No such update has been made by Indian Railways or IRCTC. Travelers can continue to book their Tatkal tickets as per the existing schedule.