Fact Check: Did Crows Attack Supermarket In Saudi? 'Is This The End Of The World?'

With an ongoing health crisis worldwide and other disasters that have followed, people tend to fall for false news on social media. A video on Wednesday went viral where lakhs of crows are seen to be gathered outside a supermarket. The video is said to be from Saudi Arabia.

The video that looks scary has been creating panic and people are resorting to statements like 'Is this the end of the World?'. The video also triggered many to comment that it reminded them of director Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 movie 'Birds'. The video shows birds flocking and sitting on the cars, cawing loudly and not scared of the people around.

Crows are not allowing customers to come out of the Super market in Saudi. Is it the beginning of the end of world? #SaudiArabia #Doha #Qatar pic.twitter.com/eRGk4XIbB2 — SHAMSHAD (@shamshad031463) May 28, 2020

Origin

The scary video is not from Saudi, but at a car park in Houston, Texas outside Walmart store. The rare sighting happened on December 14, 2018. At the time of sharing this video, the user captioned, "As temperatures dropped into the freezing digits, tens of thousands of crows congregate and tailgate at a Wal-Mart car park. They are all over the place."

Except that it’s Texas not Saudi Arabia, those birds are grackles not crows, and this has been happening regularly the past several years. https://t.co/b0MlPVwEmR — Omer (@omerwahaj) May 28, 2020

Original Video

Fact Check: Did crows attack supermarket in Saudi? Is it the 'Beginning End of The World?'