Fact Check: Did Crows Attack Supermarket In Saudi? 'Is This The End Of The World?'

Fact check: Claims are making rounds on social media saying that crows are not allowing the customers to leave their cars at a supermarket in Saudi Arabia

Saudi

CLAIM:

Crows attack a supermarket's parking lot in Saudi Arabia not allowing the customers to go out.

RATING:

False

With an ongoing health crisis worldwide and other disasters that have followed, people tend to fall for false news on social media. A video on Wednesday went viral where lakhs of crows are seen to be gathered outside a supermarket. The video is said to be from Saudi Arabia.

The video that looks scary has been creating panic and people are resorting to statements like 'Is this the end of the World?'. The video also triggered many to comment that it reminded them of director Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 movie 'Birds'. The video shows birds flocking and sitting on the cars, cawing loudly and not scared of the people around.

Origin

The scary video is not from Saudi, but at a car park in Houston, Texas outside Walmart store. The rare sighting happened on December 14, 2018. At the time of sharing this video, the user captioned, "As temperatures dropped into the freezing digits, tens of thousands of crows congregate and tailgate at a Wal-Mart car park. They are all over the place."

Fact Check: Did crows attack supermarket in Saudi? Is it the 'Beginning End of The World?'

